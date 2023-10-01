Training Camp Notebook: October 1, 2023

Hellebuyck is expected to play the final two preseason games against Calgary and Ottawa. With the regular season opener coming up on October 11th, the 30-year-old just wants to start playing in games that count.
“You know, truthfully my thoughts are I really want it to start. I’m ready, still got some time to improve things but for the most part I’m ready for it (the regular season) to start,” said Hellebuyck.
“These practices, sometimes they can drag on. I’m really looking forward to playing some meaningful games and really pushing the pace and getting some adrenaline going.”
While he and his teammates are fine tuning their game on the ice, off the ice, Hellebuyck has been fishing with one of the newest Jets, Alex Iafallo. The Michigan product might have come up with a new nickname for Iafallo.
“You are going to have to start calling him the ‘cat whisperer’ because we’ve been going cat fishing and he’s been crushing ‘em. In fact, he even caught a sturgeon out of the Red River, so we’ve been doing a little bit of fishing on the Red,” said Hellebuyck.
“That’s not something I’ve been raving about because cat fishing is a little bit chill, sit there and wait for them to bite which has never been my style. But going out there with him, having a buddy has been kind of fun.”
ICE CHIPS
Before the Jets took to the ice on Sunday morning, the team announced that Ashton Sautner, Jansen Harkins, Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel and Dominic Toninato were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Manitoba Moose.
The Jets are now down to 21 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goalies left at training camp.
Harkins and Toninato have had a good camp and will likely be a couple of the first call-ups should injuries occur up front for Winnipeg during the regular season.
“Go down and play like they did here. And they’ll be back. With injuries and everything else. They were both used (in the NHL) last year and they’ll see some games this year. With the schedule, the travel and the injuries,” said Bowness.
“We expect them to be dominant players down there and when we need help, with injuries or we’ve got to change things up, those are the first two guys we should be hearing about.”