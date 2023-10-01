Training Camp Notebook: October 1, 2023

Ehlers has been a full participant in practice the last couple of days, but it sounds like he doesn’t feel comfortable just yet.

“He's still feeling it a little bit. Until he's 100 percent, he's not going to play. But it's more him,” said Bowness.

“That's not the trainers pulling him. He's telling the trainers how he feels. He still feels something so we're not going to risk a further injury.”

HELLEBUYCK SHOULD PLAY FULL 60 MONDAY

Connor Hellebuyck played 27 minutes in his first appearance of the preseason against the Calgary Flames at Canada Life Centre last Wednesday. The Vezina Trophy finalist looked solid allowing just one goal on the 19 shots that he faced and then Oskari Salminen came into replace Hellebuyck. In the past, Hellebuyck would play the full 60 minutes in his preseason appearances.

"You don’t want to overdo it, but you also want to get into some routine. That’s the idea behind that one (Wednesday), get into your routine and you know, games are exhausting so you have to adapt, or get your body to adapt to it and the best way to do it is to touch it (the puck). I felt really good coming out of it and I wanted to make sure Oskari still got some time to play,” said Hellebuyck.

“I know when I was young, I cherished every minute in the net, so I wanted to give him some of that. But that being said, I got myself, we used it as a tool and used it as I want to say a management point and I needed to get my body ready and prepared for that.”