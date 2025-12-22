Jets’ Ukrainian Heritage Night returns Jan. 6, 2026

WINNIPEG, Dec. 22, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their second annual Ukrainian Heritage Night on Jan. 6, 2026, when they face the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. The game will celebrate Manitoba’s Ukrainian community, which is one of the largest Ukrainian populations in Canada, with Ukrainian dance, music and food.

Rusalka Ukrainian Dance will perform pre-game and during intermissions and local band Zrada will bring the energy on the in-bowl stage with their modern take on Ukrainian folk music. The Ukrainian Kyiv pavilion’s trident, which is an important symbol of Ukrainian national identity,will be on display at the game.

Canada Life Centre Executive Chef Steven Squier has collaborated with the Ukrainian community on the food features of the game, which will include perogies, borscht, cabbage rolls, cabbage roll poutine and a perogy Jet Dog with garlic sausage, sour cream and onions.

Autographed team-issued Winnipeg Jets Ukrainian Heritage jerseys will be available for auction online at tnyfauction.ca starting Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. CT to 9 p.m. CT with jerseys displayed at the game. The jerseys feature the Ukrainian Heritage logo designed by Ukrainian newcomer and graphic designer Andrii Sobchuk and proceeds from the auction will go toward grassroots and cultural initiatives in the Ukrainian community. Merchandise with the logo is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for Ukrainian Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

