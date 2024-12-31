GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

241231_COL_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

DENVER - The Winnipeg Jets will complete their fourth set of back-to-back games tonight when they face off with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The Jets (27-10-1) picked up a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators on Monday. Dylan DeMelo scored the eventual game-winner in the second period, with Gabriel Vilardi's two power play goals in the third provided the rest of the offence for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor both had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 22 shots for his fifth shutout of the season - and 299th career victory.

It was Winnipeg's fourth win in a row and also improved their record in the front half of back-to-back sets to 4-0-0.

The goal on Tuesday is not only to close out 2024 with a win, but also improve their record in the second game of back-to-backs. The Jets have yet to win that second game and know they'll be in tough against an Avalanche squad that opened their post holiday break schedule with a 4-1 win in Utah on Friday.

The Avalanche (22-15-0) have also won four games in a row and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Colorado will also be looking to avenge a 1-0 loss to the Jets back on November 7.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for any line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

