DENVER - The Winnipeg Jets open a four-game road trip tonight with their first match-up of the season against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets (14-8-2) have won two in a row and hold down third spot in the Central Division. As for the Avalanche (16-7-2), they're 5-1-2 in their last eight games and are in top spot in the Central.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at Ball Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

