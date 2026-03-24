GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

QUOTE OF THE DAY
"So it's again, gain ground, you know, try to find a way to just pick at, pick away at the teams that are sitting above us. But we have to take care of our own business, and I've said, can't just be one. We got to find ways to get two points. We're all proud of the guys tonight that we pulled that one off.” - Jets head coach Scott Arniel after teams shootout win in New York.
STAT OF THE DAY
With the Jets returning home after a three-game road trip, Kyle Connor can continue his dominance at Canada Life Centre… Connor has recorded a point in each of his last four home games and in eight of his last 10… This season, Connor has recorded at least one point in 29 separate home games, the most of any player in the NHL.