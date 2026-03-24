GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Jets are playing the first of a two game homestand in a Tuesday night matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am CT, check back here for the latest news and lineup information.

Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show at 12:30 CT with Sara and Jamie.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"So it's again, gain ground, you know, try to find a way to just pick at, pick away at the teams that are sitting above us. But we have to take care of our own business, and I've said, can't just be one. We got to find ways to get two points. We're all proud of the guys tonight that we pulled that one off.” - Jets head coach Scott Arniel after teams shootout win in New York.

STAT OF THE DAY

With the Jets returning home after a three-game road trip, Kyle Connor can continue his dominance at Canada Life Centre… Connor has recorded a point in each of his last four home games and in eight of his last 10… This season, Connor has recorded at least one point in 29 separate home games, the most of any player in the NHL.

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