STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets had their 11-game win streak snapped on Thursday against the Predators. They enter Saturday as the top team in the league with 87 points (42-14-3). Winnipeg is now one of seven teams since 2000-01 to have recorded 42 or more wins through 60 games of a season. Prior to this season, only seven teams in NHL history had exactly 42 wins this far into the season. Five of those seven teams then went on to win the Stanley Cup.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I thought we were moving it well. We did everything but score tonight. I liked our pace, we had an attack mind set. We were shooting pucks, getting to the net. More times than not, we got the recovery off of that. When you’re crashing down and all arriving at the same time at the net. We mixed up our looks. Obviously, two five-on-three’s in a row in back-to-back games." - Kyle Connor on the Jets struggles on the power play.