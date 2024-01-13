GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets

\WINNIPEG - \The Winnipeg Jets continue their four game homestand at 6 CT against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

The Jets are on franchise record eight game winning streak after Thursday's 2-1 win over Chicago. In that game, Mark Scheifele sustained a lower body injury in the second period and did not return. The Jets leading scorer is day-to-day and is a question mark for tonight's game. The Jets have recalled forward Rasmus Kupari from the Manitoba Moose and he will play.

The Jets will hold an optional skate at 9:30 CT this morning and afterwards Rick Bowness will hold his media availability. Check back here for more information on the lineup later this morning.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Captain Adam Lowry has two assists in each of his past two games, including the primary assist on both of Winnipeg’s goals on Thursday. It’s the first time in his career he’s had multiple assists in consecutive games. He’s on pace for 28 assists this season, which would best the 23 assists he had last season.