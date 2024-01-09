GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

2324_Gameday-2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets start a four game homestand tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 CT. The Jets are coming off an impressive 3-0 road trip that they capped off with a 6-2 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Winnipeg has points in a franchise record 12 straight games (10-0-2) and remain in first place in the NHL standings heading into tonight’s action.

The Jets will have their morning skate at 10:30 am CT and from there any changes to the lineup will be noted. Check back here for more information in the early afternoon.

STAT(S) OF THE DAY

The Jets are first in the NHL this season by allowing only 2.38 goals against per game. Winnipeg has not allowed more than three goals against in 29 consecutive games, which is a franchise record streak. It’s only the second time in the Modern Era that a team has allowed three goals or less in at least 29 consecutive games (Minnesota – 35 – Jan. 27-Apr. 9/15).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You know a lot of good efforts. Four lines, six D, two goalies playing awesome. A lot of good efforts each and every night. And when some guys don’t have it, other guys pick them up. It’s been a special ride so far.” – Jets forward Mark Scheifele on the teams 29 game streak of allowing three goals or less.

