Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

WINNIPEG, April 29, 2024 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is among the three finalists for the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position”.

Hellebuyck, the 2020 Vezina Trophy winner, finished top-five among NHL goaltenders in wins (2nd: 37), shutouts (T-5th: 5), save percentage (2nd: .921), goals-against average (4th: 2.39), games played (3rd: 60), shots against (2nd: 1,798), saves (2nd: 1,656) and minutes (3rd: 3,567). The Commerce, Michigan native backstopped the Jets to second place in the Central Division and won the Williams Jennings Trophy as the goaltender (min. 25 GP) on the team allowing the fewest regular season goals.

Hellebuyck, 30, allowed three or fewer goals in 50 of his 60 total appearances, including a pair of 10-game streaks with two or fewer goals against. He became the third goaltender in NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) too post multiple such stretches in a single season.

Hellebuyck, Winnipeg’s fifth round pick (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, is a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season and the fourth time overall (winner in 2019-20 and finalist in 2017-18 and 2022-23).