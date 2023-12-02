Chisholm set for Jets season debut

WINNIPEG – Declan Chisholm has been waiting almost two years to play in a National Hockey League regular season game.

The Ontario product will be making his season debut tomorrow against the Chicago Blackhawks and it will be the first time he plays at Canada Life Centre in a Jets jersey during the regular season.

“A lot of hard work. You’re staying after every practice, every morning skate and you’re in the gym extra too,” said Chisholm after practice on Friday.

“So, a lot of hard work and a lot of preparation and then it’s patience.”

Chisholm playing Saturday afternoon means that Nate Schmidt will come out of the lineup. Chisholm also took Schmidt’s spot on the second power play unit at practice today. The 23-year-old has been a huge part of the power play at the American Hockey League level with the Moose the last two seasons.

“I love getting on the power play. It’s so much fun. Especially up here with the talent they have,” said Chisholm.

“So yeah, I got to see the second power play for the first time since camp, I think. So That was really nice to get some touches in and I kind of feel like, feel like a little bit of last year.”

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said that Chisholm needs to get into a game after one stint down in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose earlier this season.

“We got to see what we have here. We got to get him into a game,” said Bowness.

“Somebody has to come out. It’s unfortunate when that happens but we just sent the kid down, he does what you ask him to do. When he plays, he plays well.”