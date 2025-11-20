BLOG: Tristan's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Be part of the support system for kids like Tristan

1086098578870203554
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Tristan is 12 years old and loves to play hockey. Before he was diagnosed with cancer, he spent nearly every evening at the community rink shooting pucks with friends.

Tristan’s cancer journey began with a sharp, unexplained pain in his right leg that soon spread into his back. At first, doctors couldn’t find an answer. X-rays came back clear, but the pain only intensified. Worried, his family brought him to the emergency room, where a CT scan revealed the cause of his pain.

On May 14, 2025, Tristan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called desmoplastic small cell tumour. He was admitted to the hospital and started chemotherapy right away. The treatment brought relief from the intense pain, and since then he has been receiving chemotherapy every second week. Each round requires a hospital stay of two to five days so doctors can closely monitor him. Encouragingly, Tristan’s cancer is responding to the treatment.

3869118161863052215

A Grade 6 student, Tristan tries to keep up with school whenever he feels well enough. He’s the middle child in a big, busy family with four brothers and two sisters, and he’s surrounded by support from loved ones, friends, and his community.

Jets fans have the chance to be part of the support system for Tristan and other kids fighting cancer. Every dollar raised through the team’s November Hockey Fights Cancer campaign stays in Manitoba to fund research and pediatric clinical trials and bring cutting-edge treatments so that kids can receive care closer to home. Join us Sunday, Nov. 23 for the Jets Hockey Fights Cancer game where you can support the cause through the exclusive in-game mystery autographed puck and stick fundraiser and a one-of-a-kind autographed pottery auction, as well as through the HFC jersey raffle, and the game’s 50/50 draw (available in-game and online beginning at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23). winnipegjets.com/tickets

