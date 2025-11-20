BLOG: Tristan's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Tristan is 12 years old and loves to play hockey. Before he was diagnosed with cancer, he spent nearly every evening at the community rink shooting pucks with friends.

Tristan’s cancer journey began with a sharp, unexplained pain in his right leg that soon spread into his back. At first, doctors couldn’t find an answer. X-rays came back clear, but the pain only intensified. Worried, his family brought him to the emergency room, where a CT scan revealed the cause of his pain.

On May 14, 2025, Tristan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called desmoplastic small cell tumour. He was admitted to the hospital and started chemotherapy right away. The treatment brought relief from the intense pain, and since then he has been receiving chemotherapy every second week. Each round requires a hospital stay of two to five days so doctors can closely monitor him. Encouragingly, Tristan’s cancer is responding to the treatment.