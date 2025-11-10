BLOG: Noah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

It was less than two years ago when Noah, an energetic and adventurous eight-year-old, began experiencing headaches and knee pain. At first his symptoms were intermittent, but over time, the pain grew more frequent and intense. Trips to the emergency room, scans and tests were unable to determine what was wrong. For a child who loved camping, fishing and exploring the outdoors, it was heartbreaking for his parents to see him struggle to walk and avoid the activities he normally loved.

Then, after a trip to the emergency room, blood tests revealed that Noah had leukemia. The news was devastating and his parents were filled with fear and uncertainty. From that moment, the team at CancerCare Manitoba became a lifeline for Noah and his family. Every day, they guided Noah and his parents through his treatment, answering questions and providing reassurance when they needed it most.

The early months of treatment were incredibly intense. Immediately after his diagnosis, Noah was admitted to the hospital for two weeks and began aggressive chemotherapy. He was left feeling tired, unwell and had no appetite. Throughout his treatment, sudden fevers would send Noah and his parents back to the hospital without warning.

Yet through it all, Noah remained brave and positive, fueled by the support of his parents, extended family, friends and community who never stopped reaching out.