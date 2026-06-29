Björck focused despite sky-high expectations

WINNIPEG – There is no denying the absolute whirlwind that teenagers go through after being selected in the NHL Draft.

That experience was no different for Viggo Björck this weekend as he met the media in Winnipeg after arriving in the Manitoba capital on Sunday. The 18-year-old flew from Buffalo to Chicago and then Winnipeg.

"I think things are settling down,” said Björck.

“I'm getting more comfortable and it's nice meeting new people here. It's good to see the environment."

A bonus for Björck is that he will not be alone as development camp gets underway on Tuesday. He won gold at the World Juniors with fellow Jets prospects Sascha Boumedienne (1st round, 2025) and Alfons Frej (2nd round, 2024), he has played with Viktor Klingsell (5th round, 2025).

The Stockholm product helped Sweden end more than a decade of frustration at the World Juniors, recording two assists in a gold medal game victory over Czechia to secure the country's third championship at the tournament.

“Definitely been a tough stretch for Sweden, so it's a relief kind of, and a super incredible moment to win,” said Björck.

“Especially like having your brother there as well, getting to do that together. It was something special.”

The Swedes will have a chance to defend their title this winter with as many as 12 players from last year's championship team expected to return.

“Yeah, you always want to try to go for gold,” said Björck.

“So I think there's a lot of good countries now in hockey, but I think we have a shot.”

While we are a long way away from even thinking about the World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, Björck's focus is on Jets development camp. He and the other forwards and defencemen will hit the ice Tuesday at 10 a.m. at hockey for all centre.

“Well, it’s a development camp, right? So just trying to get better out there,” said Björck about his expectations.

“Listen to the coaches if they see anything and be open to ask questions and just continue as usual trying to get better.”

Expectations for Björck couldn't be much higher after Jets Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Hillier was asked Saturday if the club's first-round pick is ready for the NHL. His response turned heads and raised the bar even higher.

“Oh, I think he's got a chance. So, now it's up to him. I think we drafted him keeping an open mind that he's gonna be given an opportunity, is what I can think,” said Hillier on Saturday.

“I don't make those decisions at the end of the day, but I think he's one of those players that, the first time he steps on the ice he might not blow you away, but the more you watch him, you're gonna like him a little more each time you see him because you're gonna see those little hockey sense and instinct things that just coaches love.”

Despite the growing hype surrounding him, Björck remained modest when asked about the opportunity. His response reflected a player focused on proving himself.

“Yeah, well, that would be super cool,” said Björck.

“But I have to talk with… we haven't really decided if I'm going back to Sweden or those decisions. But I mean, everyone wants to play in the NHL, but we'll see.”