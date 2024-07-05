Barlow, Milic eye next step in development

A back injury put a halt to his momentum and his season. He was out for a month and a half, and while it was frustrating for the then 18-year-old, he used it as an opportunity to learn.

“I just have a way better routine now to strengthen and activate my body before I get out on the ice,” said Barlow. “Just so it’s as strong ready and warm as it can be when I get out there in case it does go into an awkward position, it can sustain it because it’s warm and stretched out.”

He returned on December 30 and – just like the start of his season – he lit the lamp regularly.

His four goals in his first three games put him on pace to score 40 in total, the ninth most in the league despite missing a big chunk of the season.

When the Attack were eliminated in the first round by Saginaw (the eventual Memorial Cup champions), Barlow got the call to the American Hockey League and made his pro debut on April 14.

In three games, Barlow had one goal and three points.

“It showed me what I had to get better at to reach that level,” Barlow said. “That’s what I’m working on this summer. I’m feeling good, I feel good here. I’m just going to get better as the summer continues with those things in mind and come back the best player I can be.”

Now the challenge – for both Milic and Barlow – is to build on last season’s successes. That’s where the understanding of the development path is important. But for now, they’re both feeling a lot more comfortable at their second Jets development camp, as opposed to when they came in as the new faces one year ago.

“I’m just learning what I need to do in the summer and how to prepare for it,” said Milic. “With this camp here, I know what to expect as well. I’m trying to take advantage of the staff that are here and having all of the Jets staff as well.”