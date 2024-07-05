Barlow, Milic eye next step in development

WINNIPEG – Development isn’t a linear path, and it certainly isn’t predictable. Just ask 2023 NHL Draft selections Colby Barlow and Thomas Milic.
Milic, selected a 20-year-old in the fifth round after being named the Western Hockey League’s top goaltender, began his 2023-24 campaign with the Winnipeg Jets ECHL affiliate in Norfolk.
By the end of the season, he had played in the Spengler Cup and backstopped the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in two games of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
“It’s pretty cool looking back now, a year ago at this time, I was just getting my feet wet at this camp and meeting everyone,” said Milic. “Now, coming back and having that first year of pro under my belt with a lot of games is pretty cool.”
The product of New Westminster, BC got his first taste of pro hockey last season, and was a star between the pipes – literally, as he was named an ECHL All-Star – in Norfolk. He had a sparkling 11-3-2 record and a 0.908 save percentage.