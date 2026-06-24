Alumni Game adds more Jets fan favourites

The Jets roster for the 2026 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic Alumni Game continues to take shape.

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The NHL Draft and the wheeling and dealing around the league may be stealing the spotlight this week, but Winnipeg Jets fans have their eyes on a different marquee event.

With the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Montreal Canadiens less than a year away, anticipation for the Alumni Game continues to soar. On Wednesday morning, organizers unveiled another group of former Jets set to take part, joining the star-studded lineup that already includes Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little, Andrew Ladd, Mathieu Perreault and Evander Kane.

The growing roster of fan favourites is turning the Alumni Game into one of the most anticipated moments of Heritage Classic weekend.

FORWARDS

Nik Antropov

The Russian forward arrived with the team from Atlanta and scored the first regular season goal in Jets 2.0 history on October 9, 2011 against Montreal. Antropov played two seasons with the Jets and had 53 points (21G, 32A).

Cody Eakin

The Winnipeg product joined the team via trade from the Vegas Golden Knights in February 2020 in exchange for a conditional 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Eakin played eight regular season games and four playoff games with the Jets.

Eric Fehr

Fehr grew up in Winkler, Manitoba and was a lifelong Jets fan. He got to play for the Jets in the first season back in Winnipeg and was one of the four players that revealed the new uniforms with Ladd, Antropov and Mark Stuart.

Sam Gagner

Gagner signed a free-agent deal with Winnipeg in September of 2022. He played 48 games with the team and recorded eight goals and 14 points, Gagner also played his 1000th NHL game while with the Jets on December 29, 2022.

Tanner Glass

Glass was in Winnipeg for just one season but quickly became a fan favourite as part of the beloved GST line, a hard-working trio that also included Jim Slater and Chris Thorburn.

Anthony Peluso

Claimed off waivers in 2013, Peluso scored his first NHL goal against Nashville in October that season. Peluso recorded four goals, 10 assists and 220 penalty minutes as Jets fans consider him one of the toughest players in franchise history.

Jim Slater

Part of the aforementioned GST line, Slater was known as one of the Jets best faceoff men and was a trusted option in the key defensive zone situations.

Drew Stafford

Stafford and Tyler Myers were a part of the blockbuster trade with the Sabres in February of 2015. Stafford immediately became a top six forward and helped the team clinch its first playoff appearance since relocating from Atlanta.

Tim Stapleton

A legendary storyteller whose personality was as memorable as his play on the ice, Stapleton played 63 games in that first season in Winnipeg, contributing a career best 11 goals, 16 assists and 27 points in his final NHL campaign.

DEFENCE

Grant Clitsome

Clitsome joined the Jets in 2012 and averaged just over 18 minutes a night and was a dependable NHL defenceman and key contributor in his four seasons in the Manitoba capital.

Tobias Enstrom

Enstrom came to Winnipeg when the Atlanta Thrashers relocated and was in the Manitoba capital for seven seasons, wearing the Jets jersey for just over 400 games and recorded 137 points (28G, 109A). While he didn’t get the attention that Wheeler, Ladd and Little received, Enstrom was viewed as one of the team’s most reliable players.

Ron Hainsey

Arrived with the franchise from Atlanta, Hainsey logged big minutes during his two seasons with the Jets and served as a mentor for a young defensive group.

Derek Meech

A winner at every level of hockey he played, Meech brought championship experience and professionalism to his hometown team for the first two seasons of Jets 2.0 history.

Mark Stuart

Stuart was part of the foursome who revealed the new uniforms for Jets 2.0, he routinely ranked among the leaders in blocked shots, sacrificing his body to help protect leads and kill penalties.

GOALIE

Michael Hutchinson

During the Jets first playoff season in Winnipeg, Hutchinson posted a 21-10-5 record with 2.38 goals against average and .914 save percentage and was named NHL Rookie of the Month in December of 2014.

COACH

Claude Noel

The first coach in Jets 2.0 history and known for his memorable postgame comments, Noel guided the franchise through some of its most important moments un the early years. Tasked with leading the transition from Atlanta and helped stabilize it while also helping key members of the franchise’s future core.

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