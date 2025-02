Winnipeg Jets 1.0 fan favourite Eldon "Pokey" Reddick was recently back in town to cheer on the team, so he joined our on GROUND CONTROL for a trip down memory lane!

Host Jamie Thomas goes in-depth with Pokey on his love of Winnipeg, and so much more.

Plus some memorable stories on being an NHL goaltender in an era where goals were being scored at a level never seen before or since!