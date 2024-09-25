Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (1-1-0)

7 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER

WATCH: NBCSP

The New York Islanders will face the Philadelphia Flyers for their third preseason matchup on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center. It marks their final preseason game on the road before three consecutive preseason home games at UBS Arena.

Lineups will be revealed closer to warmups. Head Coach Patrick Roy will address the media at 4:45.

The Isles are coming off a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Mathew Barzal (2G), Bo Horvat and Grant Hutton built a 4-1 lead in the third period but the Isles let it slip away, as the Rangers battled back with five goals in under six minutes.

"Everybody knows I hate to lose," Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Wednesday's practice. "Last night it was hard to lose that game, especially the fact that we played so well five-on-five and we lost it in the last [few] minutes. But I try to take the positives of that game and move on."

The Flyers are also split in their first two games of the preseason, with a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and a 5-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The Flyers announced cuts to their Training Camp roster on Tuesday, cutting 14 players as their group is down to 44. The team also announced that goaltender Eetu Makiniemi has signed a one year, two-way contract with the team, after he participated in Training Camp on a PTO (Professional Try-Out).