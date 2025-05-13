May 13, 1982 - Mike Bossy's acrobatic goal highlights a 3-0 victory in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks. After being knocked out of the crease by a defender, Bossy flips his body around and unleashes a backhander while in mid-air. Billy Smith records a 23-save shutout.
This Day in Isles History: May 13
May 13, 1980 -Denis Potvin becomes the first player to score an OT power-play goal in the Stanley Cup Final as the Islanders defeat Philadelphia 4-3 in Game One. Potvin had a team-high three points (2G, 1A) while Mike Bossy had two points (1G, 1A). Billy Smith made 30 stops in the win.