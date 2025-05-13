This Day in Isles History: May 13

Mike Bossy scores an acrobatic goal while Billy Smith records shutout in Game 3 of 1982 Stanley Cup Finals

mavens_bossy_scf97378921_CROPPRESET1)

© B Bennett/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

May 13, 1982 - Mike Bossy's acrobatic goal highlights a 3-0 victory in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks. After being knocked out of the crease by a defender, Bossy flips his body around and unleashes a backhander while in mid-air. Billy Smith records a 23-save shutout.

May 13, 1980 -Denis Potvin becomes the first player to score an OT power-play goal in the Stanley Cup Final as the Islanders defeat Philadelphia 4-3 in Game One. Potvin had a team-high three points (2G, 1A) while Mike Bossy had two points (1G, 1A). Billy Smith made 30 stops in the win.

News Feed

New York Islanders, UBS Arena Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Anthem 

Islanders at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Luongo and Roy Named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team

Moms and Girls Enjoy Northwell Mother’s Day Women’s Clinic

Lee’s Productive and Milestone-Filled Season

Chara Named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team

Islanders Prospect Report: May 5, 2025

Inside Ken Morrow’s Reaction to the Islanders Winning the Draft Lottery

Islanders to Pick First Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 5th at 7 PM

This Day in Isles History: May 5

Maven's Memories: How The Maven's Lost Book Collection Landed at UBS Arena

This Day in Isles History: May 3

Horvat and Dobson to Represent Team Canada at IIHF Worlds 

Tsyplakov Reflects on Rookie Season

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 28, 2025

This Day in Isles History: April 28

This Day in Isles History: April 27