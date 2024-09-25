MacLean Forging Ahead, Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off Last Season

Kyle MacLean is at an interesting intersection at New York Islanders Training Camp. He’s a role model to younger players and those in Bridgeport, a tangible example of how hard work and patience can make the jump from the AHL to the NHL. At the same time, he’s still a younger player on a veteran team and is eager to soak up all he can and improve his game. He’s excited to take what he’s continuously learning and paying it forward.

“The younger guys from Bridgeport, obviously I’m here to help and give advice if they need it,” MacLean said. “But I'm still taking pointers and tips from all the older guys who have been around longer than me. I’ll learn something from one of those [veteran] guys and I'll show it to somebody else. That’s how it goes, it kind of gets passed down.”

After playing parts of four seasons with Bridgeport (2020-24), MacLean graduated to the NHL last season, working his way to Long Island and staying through the second half of the season. MacLean’s Isles tenure almost exclusively overlaps with Head Coach Patrick Roy’s arrival. Off the bat, the skillset of the 6’1,” 194 lbs. center captured the attention of Roy, who highlighted the versatility and character he’s seen in MacLean.

“I love his 200-foot game, I really do,” Roy said. “Since he’s been here, he has the speed we’re looking for, he has that grit. He’s playing really well defensively and he’s capable of bringing some offense to our team, whether it be on the forecheck or going to the net.”

MacLean came into training camp with the momentum of his first 32 NHL games, his first five playoff games – where he scored in his debut - and a three-year extension in the offseason. Feeling good about getting that deal done, the 25-year-old forward has one main goal.

“I just want to build off the experience from last year,” MacLean said.

MacLean suited up for the Islanders’ 4-2 preseason win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Livingston, New Jersey native played 15:47 - including 1:24 shorthanded – and notched an assist. Though it’s a preseason game, Roy felt confidence in MacLean’s line when matched up against New Jersey’s skilled veteran forwards.

“That line had a lot of good looks,” Roy said. “[MacLean] and [Maxim] Tysplakov and [Julien] Gauthier, they were really good, when they went up against Nico Hischier’s line, I was really comfortable with that, I trusted them. As a coach, that’s the feeling you want to have.”