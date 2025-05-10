Islanders at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Follow Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

GettyImages-2214337772
By Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher

Follow Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson as they compete for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship with Team Canada. This year's tournament runs from May 9-25 in Sweden and Denmark. See Canada's schedule here.

HORVAT AND DOBSON SCORE IN CANADA'S 4-0 WIN OVER SLOVENIA

Bo Horvat scored a pair of power-play goals, while Noah Dobson also found the back of the net as Canada kicked off the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship with a 4-0 win over Slovenia.

The two Islanders representatives were key cogs in the win, accounting for three of Canada's four goals.

Horvat opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period, posting up in the bumper spot - a place Islanders fans are used to seeing him - on Canada's power play before quickly snapping a Nathan MacKinnon feed past Lukas Horak.

The MacKinnon-to-Horvat connection reconnected on Canada's second power-play goal, with Horvat drifting from the front of the net to the bumper position before hammering a one-timer from the Colorado Avalanche superstar to make it 3-0 Canada at 13:38 of the second period.

Dobson capped off the day for Canada by burying a backdoor feed from 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

Horvat skated on a line with MacKinnon and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny, who also happens to be Horvat's second cousin. The Islanders' center finished the game with two goals and three total shots in 19:38 TOI.

Dobson skated on a pairing with Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, recording a goal and two shots in 16:36 TOI.

Canada is back in action on Sunday when they take on Latvia at 10:20 a.m. eastern time.

