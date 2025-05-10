Islanders at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Follow Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson as they compete for the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship with Team Canada. This year's tournament runs from May 9-25 in Sweden and Denmark. See Canada's schedule here.

HORVAT AND DOBSON SCORE IN CANADA'S 4-0 WIN OVER SLOVENIA

Bo Horvat scored a pair of power-play goals, while Noah Dobson also found the back of the net as Canada kicked off the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship with a 4-0 win over Slovenia.

The two Islanders representatives were key cogs in the win, accounting for three of Canada's four goals.

Horvat opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period, posting up in the bumper spot - a place Islanders fans are used to seeing him - on Canada's power play before quickly snapping a Nathan MacKinnon feed past Lukas Horak.