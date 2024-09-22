Nurmi Makes Training Camp Debut, Talks Decision to Sign with London Knights

To take the next step in his hockey career, 19-year-old Finn Jesse Nurmi is taking a big step, coming over to North America for the 2024-25 season.

Nurmi, the Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall), signed with the OHL’s London Knights over the summer to acclimate to the speed and size of the North American game.

Nurmi was drawn to the Knights championship pedigree and reputation as a first-class junior organization, as London is the reigning OHL champions and were finalists the year prior. They’ve produced plenty of top talent, including Bo Horvat and fellow Isles prospect Isaiah George.

“I think that's best place in junior hockey in the world,” Nurmi said. “[You] just [look at] how many guys they are [sending] to the NHL from there and it’s just a great organization.”

Nurmi spent the past three seasons with KooKoo, shuttling between Liiga, Finland’s top league, and U20 SM-sarja, the top junior league. Injuries limited Nurmi to just 19 Liiga and six junior games last season, so he’s focused on staying healthy this year and also taking a run at Finland’s World Juniors team.

“I had an injury last year and I was off like four months, so last year was hard for me mentally,” Nurmi said. “This year I'm going to try to be healthy and just try to play in World Juniors.”