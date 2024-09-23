Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5

The New York Islanders were on the ice bright and early on Monday morning, split into two groups at Northwell Health Ice Center. Notably, three players (Scott Mayfield, Kyle MacLean and Camden Thiesing) were on the ice for the early session after playing Sunday night's preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Group A - Bill Torrey Rink

8 - Noah Dobson

11 - Anthony Duclair

13 - Mathew Barzal

14 - Bo Horvat

17 - Matt Martin

18 - Pierre Engvall

20 - Hudson Fasching

24 - Scott Mayfield

28 - Alexander Romanov

32 - Kyle Maclean

34 - Grant Hutton

36 - Calle Odelius

39 - Isaiah George

40 - Semyon Varlamov

41 - Marshall Warren

46 - Fredrik Karlstrom

47 - Liam Foudy

49 - Eetu Liukas

53 - Casey Cizikas

56 - William Dufour

61 - Christian Krygier

70 - Henrik Tikkannen

Group B - Arbour Rink

51 - Brian Pinho

54 - Cole Bardreau

57 - Tyce Thompson

58 - Camden Thiesing

59 - Artyom Kudashov

60 - Keith Kinkaid

64 - Justin Gill

66 - Jack Randl

72 - Jesse Nurmi

Another group will take the ice later this morning. Check back for updates and news.