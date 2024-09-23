Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5

The New York Islanders were on the ice bright and early on Monday morning, split into two groups at Northwell Health Ice Center. Notably, three players (Scott Mayfield, Kyle MacLean and Camden Thiesing) were on the ice for the early session after playing Sunday night's preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils.
Group A - Bill Torrey Rink
8 - Noah Dobson
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
17 - Matt Martin
18 - Pierre Engvall
20 - Hudson Fasching
24 - Scott Mayfield
28 - Alexander Romanov
32 - Kyle Maclean
34 - Grant Hutton
36 - Calle Odelius
39 - Isaiah George
40 - Semyon Varlamov
41 - Marshall Warren
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
47 - Liam Foudy
49 - Eetu Liukas
53 - Casey Cizikas
56 - William Dufour
61 - Christian Krygier
70 - Henrik Tikkannen
Group B - Arbour Rink
51 - Brian Pinho
54 - Cole Bardreau
57 - Tyce Thompson
58 - Camden Thiesing
59 - Artyom Kudashov
60 - Keith Kinkaid
64 - Justin Gill
66 - Jack Randl
72 - Jesse Nurmi
Another group will take the ice later this morning. Check back for updates and news.