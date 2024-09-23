Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5

The Islanders hit the ice on Monday morning for Day Five of Training Camp

IMG_3913 3

© Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders were on the ice bright and early on Monday morning, split into two groups at Northwell Health Ice Center. Notably, three players (Scott Mayfield, Kyle MacLean and Camden Thiesing) were on the ice for the early session after playing Sunday night's preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Group A - Bill Torrey Rink

8 - Noah Dobson
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
17 - Matt Martin
18 - Pierre Engvall
20 - Hudson Fasching
24 - Scott Mayfield
28 - Alexander Romanov
32 - Kyle Maclean
34 - Grant Hutton
36 - Calle Odelius
39 - Isaiah George
40 - Semyon Varlamov
41 - Marshall Warren
46 - Fredrik Karlstrom
47 - Liam Foudy
49 - Eetu Liukas
53 - Casey Cizikas
56 - William Dufour
61 - Christian Krygier
70 - Henrik Tikkannen

Group B - Arbour Rink

51 - Brian Pinho
54 - Cole Bardreau
57 - Tyce Thompson
58 - Camden Thiesing
59 - Artyom Kudashov
60 - Keith Kinkaid
64 - Justin Gill
66 - Jack Randl
72 - Jesse Nurmi

Another group will take the ice later this morning. Check back for updates and news.

Related Content

3 Takeaways: Islanders 4, Devils 2

Nurmi Makes Training Camp Debut, Talks Decision to Sign with London Knights

Foudy, Hogberg and Karlström Add Depth and Experience for Islanders

News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders 4, Devils 2

Nurmi Makes Training Camp Debut, Talks Decision to Sign with London Knights

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

Foudy, Hogberg and Karlström Add Depth and Experience for Islanders

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

This Day in Isles History: September 21

Reilly Ready for Full Season on Long Island

Isles Day to Day: Isles Scrimmage on Day Two of Training Camp

This Day in Isles History: September 20

Scott Mayfield Feeling Good at Start of Isles Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: 2024-25 Training Camp Begins

Kyle Okposo Announces Retirement

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Tikkanen Taking Second Rookie Camp in Stride

Gill Gearing Up for First Season Pro

Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat