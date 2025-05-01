Horvat and Dobson to Represent Team Canada at IIHF Worlds 

Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson will play for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden. This year’s tournament runs from May 9 to May 25.

Horvat will make his second career appearance and first as a member of the New York Islanders. Horvat had seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 games for Canada in 2018, where they fell in the bronze medal game in Denmark. Horvat previously represented Canada at the 2014 World Juniors and the 2011 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The London, Ontario native led the Islanders with 57 points (28G, 29A) in the 2024-25 campaign.

Dobson will compete in the World Championship for the first time in his career, but has represented Team Canada previously at the 2019 World Juniors, as well as the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The Summerside, Prince Edward Island native joins Team Canada coming off a season where he led Isles blueliners with 39 points (10G, 29A).

Horvat and Dobson were included in the first 15 players announced for Canada. See roster below.