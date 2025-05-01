Horvat and Dobson to Represent Team Canada at IIHF Worlds 

Bo Horvat will make his second career appearance and Noah Dobson will play in the tournament for the first time

horvat-dobson-iihf-announce
By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson will play for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden. This year’s tournament runs from May 9 to May 25.

Horvat will make his second career appearance and first as a member of the New York Islanders. Horvat had seven points (3G, 4A) in 10 games for Canada in 2018, where they fell in the bronze medal game in Denmark. Horvat previously represented Canada at the 2014 World Juniors and the 2011 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The London, Ontario native led the Islanders with 57 points (28G, 29A) in the 2024-25 campaign.

Dobson will compete in the World Championship for the first time in his career, but has represented Team Canada previously at the 2019 World Juniors, as well as the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The Summerside, Prince Edward Island native joins Team Canada coming off a season where he led Isles blueliners with 39 points (10G, 29A).

Horvat and Dobson were included in the first 15 players announced for Canada. See roster below.

Per Team Canada:

Canada will open the 2025 IIHF World Championship against Slovenia on May 10 at 6:20 a.m. ET/3:20 a.m. PT. It will also take on Latvia, France, Austria, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 25. Prior to the start of the tournament, Canada’s National Men’s Team will play pre-tournament games against in Vienna against Austria on May 4 and in Budapest against Hungary on May 6.

For full tournament details, click here.

