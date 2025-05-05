NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 5th at 7 PM

The NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 5 at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Islanders have a 3.5% chance of winning the draft lottery - the 10th best odds. Detailed rules are available here. Per Tankathon, the Islanders have a 3.5% chance of picking first, a 3.7% chance of picking second, a 73.3% chance of picking 10th, an 18.4% chance of picking 11th and a 0.9% chance of picking 12th.

Per the NHL:

The lottery will set the order of selection for the first 16 picks for the clubs that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Upper Deck 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

There will be two drawings, one to determine the No. 1 pick and a second to determine the No. 2 choice. No team can move up more than 10 spots in the draft order; only the top 11 teams in the lottery are eligible for the No. 1 pick. If a team outside the top 11 wins, the team with the worst record in the NHL will pick No. 1.

Click here to see all the possible lottery ball combinations, and see below for the 35 that would lead to an Islanders win. (Thanks to team statistician Eric Hornick for compiling.)