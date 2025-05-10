Girls and Moms Enjoy Northwell Mother’s Day Women’s Clinic

Young female athletes and their moms had a fun-filled afternoon at Northwell Health Ice Center on Saturday for an early Mother’s Day celebration.

Over 30 girls from Islanders Elite, Team Long Island, the Lady Islanders and their moms were in attendance to enjoy three stations – bracelet making, guided meditation and a healthy snack station – to kick off the day. Each station was designed for future use and learning, setting the girls up with tips centered around their physical health and mental well-being.

“I’ve meditated, made bracelets and now we’re going to do some cooking!” said Lola Bleiman, a player on the Lady Islanders.

The girls put on their chef hats and got to work on learning how to make “energy balls” with bananas, oats, chia seeds and honey. Christina Hartman, a registered dietitian at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, explained the importance of healthy eating to a young audience and how fun it can be.

“I really love talking to them about the importance of energy and nutrition and focusing on what they should eat, rather than what you shouldn’t,” Hartman said. “We talked a lot today about how carbohydrates give your body energy to play sports, to use your muscles and get on the ice. The kids love getting involved and cooking and that’s been really amazing.”

The guided meditation and journaling station promoted self-confidence and wellness, with strategies to reduce stress and anxiety. A fan favorite stop was the crafting station, where the girls had plenty of beautiful beads to choose from to make bracelets for themselves and their moms. The mother-daughter duos also stopped at a photobooth station to capture the good memories.