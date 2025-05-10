Girls and Moms Enjoy Northwell Mother’s Day Women’s Clinic

Girls from Islanders Elite, Team Long Island and the Lady Islanders celebrated their moms with various activities and a skating session

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Young female athletes and their moms had a fun-filled afternoon at Northwell Health Ice Center on Saturday for an early Mother’s Day celebration.

Over 30 girls from Islanders Elite, Team Long Island, the Lady Islanders and their moms were in attendance to enjoy three stations – bracelet making, guided meditation and a healthy snack station – to kick off the day. Each station was designed for future use and learning, setting the girls up with tips centered around their physical health and mental well-being.

“I’ve meditated, made bracelets and now we’re going to do some cooking!” said Lola Bleiman, a player on the Lady Islanders.

The girls put on their chef hats and got to work on learning how to make “energy balls” with bananas, oats, chia seeds and honey. Christina Hartman, a registered dietitian at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, explained the importance of healthy eating to a young audience and how fun it can be.

“I really love talking to them about the importance of energy and nutrition and focusing on what they should eat, rather than what you shouldn’t,” Hartman said. “We talked a lot today about how carbohydrates give your body energy to play sports, to use your muscles and get on the ice. The kids love getting involved and cooking and that’s been really amazing.”

The guided meditation and journaling station promoted self-confidence and wellness, with strategies to reduce stress and anxiety. A fan favorite stop was the crafting station, where the girls had plenty of beautiful beads to choose from to make bracelets for themselves and their moms. The mother-daughter duos also stopped at a photobooth station to capture the good memories.

PHOTOS: Northwell Mother's Day Women's Clinic 2025

Snapshots from the Northwell Mother's Day Women's Clinic on May 10, 2025. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders and Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders.

“It’s the best, it’s so much fun,” Bleiman said. “I get to spend some quality time with my mom and we’re with our friends.”

The whole group headed outside to do fun stretches on a sunny day before they hit the ice. The group of girls and moms skated together, holding hands and sharing laughs in the Al Arbour Rink at Northwell Health Ice Center.

“This whole experience is so much fun,” said Concetta Anselmo. “My daughters and their friends are doing things they love, and I love being around them and be part of it.”

Anselmo brought her two daughters, Nicolette and Sofia, to the event on Saturday. Nicolette played and won the 13U Silver Division at the Wick Festival in Vancouver, BC with the New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team back in February. Some of her teammates were also in attendance so the event also doubled as a reunion.

“The girls hockey community is special,” Anselmo said. “To see them bond and share the memories from the tournament, it’s great to watch them reconnect.”

Denise Chang and her two daughters, Mia and Natalia, were all smiles as they were taking their skates off at the end of the day.

“Mia got to show us some moves on the ice!” Natalia exclaimed.

“Today was perfect,” Chang said. “It’s exactly what I wanted to do, some nice quality time with my girls.”

