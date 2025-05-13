Matt Martin Wins the 2024-25 Bob Nystrom Award

Matt Martin is the recipient of the 2025 Bob Nystrom Award, as New York Islanders fans voted the veteran winger as the player who exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication.
This is Martin’s seventh time winning the Bob Nystrom Award – and first since the 2019-20 season.
Martin played 855 games for the Islanders – eighth most in franchise history – which is second most of any current Islander. The veteran winger played 32 games in the 2024-25 season and set an example of hard work, dedication and positivity for his teammates.
Martin’s 3,936 hits are the most in franchise history and second most in NHL history, behind Cal Clutterbuck. Martin has 178 points (81G, 97A) in 987 NHL games.
Martin is also this year’s nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The King Clancy will be given out at the NHL Awards.
Past Winners:
2023-24 Cal Clutterbuck
2022-23 Zach Parise
2021-22 Zach Parise
2020-21 JG Pageau
2019-20 Matt Martin
2018-19 Casey Cizikas
2017-18 Casey Cizikas
2016-17 Anders Lee
2015-16 Matt Martin
2014-15 Matt Martin
2013-14 Matt Martin
2012-13 Matt Martin
2011-12 Matt Martin
2010-11 Frans Nielsen
2009-10 Kyle Okposo
2008-09 Tim Jackman
2007-08 Richard Park
2006-07 Trent Hunter
2005-06 Kevin Colley
2003-04 Adrian Aucoin
2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow
2001-02 Steve Webb
2000-01 Dave Scatchard
1999-2000 Claude Lapointe
1998-99 Claude Lapointe
1997-98 Rich Pilon
1996-97 Claude Lapointe
1995-96 Dan Plante
1993-94 Steve Thomas
1992-93 Benoit Hogue
1991-92 Ray Ferraro
1990-91 Brent Sutter