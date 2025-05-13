Matt Martin Wins the 2024-25 Bob Nystrom Award

Matt Martin wins award for leadership, hustle and dedication, as voted on by Islanders fans for seventh time

By New York Islanders
Matt Martin is the recipient of the 2025 Bob Nystrom Award, as New York Islanders fans voted the veteran winger as the player who exemplifies leadership, hustle and dedication.

This is Martin’s seventh time winning the Bob Nystrom Award – and first since the 2019-20 season.

Martin played 855 games for the Islanders – eighth most in franchise history – which is second most of any current Islander. The veteran winger played 32 games in the 2024-25 season and set an example of hard work, dedication and positivity for his teammates.

Martin’s 3,936 hits are the most in franchise history and second most in NHL history, behind Cal Clutterbuck. Martin has 178 points (81G, 97A) in 987 NHL games.

Martin is also this year’s nominee for the King Clancy Trophy, which is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. The King Clancy will be given out at the NHL Awards.

Past Winners:

2023-24 Cal Clutterbuck

2022-23 Zach Parise

2021-22 Zach Parise

2020-21 JG Pageau

2019-20 Matt Martin

2018-19 Casey Cizikas

2017-18 Casey Cizikas

2016-17 Anders Lee

2015-16 Matt Martin

2014-15 Matt Martin

2013-14 Matt Martin

2012-13 Matt Martin

2011-12 Matt Martin

2010-11 Frans Nielsen

2009-10 Kyle Okposo

2008-09 Tim Jackman

2007-08 Richard Park

2006-07 Trent Hunter

2005-06 Kevin Colley

2003-04 Adrian Aucoin

2002-03 Jason Blake/Garth Snow

2001-02 Steve Webb

2000-01 Dave Scatchard

1999-2000 Claude Lapointe

1998-99 Claude Lapointe

1997-98 Rich Pilon

1996-97 Claude Lapointe

1995-96 Dan Plante

1993-94 Steve Thomas

1992-93 Benoit Hogue

1991-92 Ray Ferraro

1990-91 Brent Sutter

