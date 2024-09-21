Foudy, Hogberg and Karlström Add Depth and Experience for Islanders

Liam Foudy

The bulk of Foudy’s career was spent in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, where the forward was drafted 18th overall in 2018. Foudy played 90 games for the Blue Jackets, including a career-high 62 games in the 2022-23 season.

He was dealt from Columbus to Nashville this past season, splitting time between the Predators and their AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. In 102 NHL games, Foudy has recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) and has racked up 51 points (20G, 31A) in 69 AHL games.

When weighing his options in the summer, he felt like the Islanders would be a good fit.

“You always want to be around a winning culture,” Foudy said. “Obviously a great head coach, and then [General Manager] Lou Lamoriello running things, it's a privilege to get the chance to get in this type of organization.”

Foudy had seen plenty of the Islanders as an opponent when he was a division rival in Columbus, so he can speak from experience.

“Hard team to play again, especially coming in this building,” Foudy said. “The fan base is pretty insane, so loud building every time we came here, no matter what the score was.”

Foudy knew Noah Dobson a little from Hockey Canada encounters – the two exchanged a few texts over the summer as well – but that about taps his organizational contacts. The Scarborough, ON, native does have a Long Island connection, as one of his close friends plays for the LIU Sharks, who also practice and play at Northwell Health Ice Center, the Isles practice facility.

Foudy’s calling card has long been his speed, which was on display during Friday’s scrimmage, as the winger generated a couple of breakaways. On Saturday, he played on a line with Bo Horvat and Maxim Tsyplakov and scored the tying goal - off a feed from Tsyplakov - with 45 seconds to play in the third period.

“I'm a really fast player. That's been my identity, kind of my whole career,” Foudy said. “Try to fly around and create havoc and create chances.”