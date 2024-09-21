Foudy, Hogberg and Karlström Add Depth and Experience for Islanders

Get to know offseason acquisitions Liam Foudy, Marcus Hogberg and Fredrik Karlström

By Cory Wright
There are some new faces in the New York Islanders’ organization, as forwards Liam Foudy and Fredrik Karlström each signed one-year deals over the summer, while goalie Marcus Hogberg inked a two-year deal.

NewYorkIslanders.com caught up with the three free agent signings to talk through signing with the organization and the first few days of Training Camp.

Liam Foudy

The bulk of Foudy’s career was spent in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, where the forward was drafted 18th overall in 2018. Foudy played 90 games for the Blue Jackets, including a career-high 62 games in the 2022-23 season.

He was dealt from Columbus to Nashville this past season, splitting time between the Predators and their AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. In 102 NHL games, Foudy has recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) and has racked up 51 points (20G, 31A) in 69 AHL games.

When weighing his options in the summer, he felt like the Islanders would be a good fit.

“You always want to be around a winning culture,” Foudy said. “Obviously a great head coach, and then [General Manager] Lou Lamoriello running things, it's a privilege to get the chance to get in this type of organization.”

Foudy had seen plenty of the Islanders as an opponent when he was a division rival in Columbus, so he can speak from experience.

“Hard team to play again, especially coming in this building,” Foudy said. “The fan base is pretty insane, so loud building every time we came here, no matter what the score was.”

Foudy knew Noah Dobson a little from Hockey Canada encounters – the two exchanged a few texts over the summer as well – but that about taps his organizational contacts. The Scarborough, ON, native does have a Long Island connection, as one of his close friends plays for the LIU Sharks, who also practice and play at Northwell Health Ice Center, the Isles practice facility.

Foudy’s calling card has long been his speed, which was on display during Friday’s scrimmage, as the winger generated a couple of breakaways. On Saturday, he played on a line with Bo Horvat and Maxim Tsyplakov and scored the tying goal - off a feed from Tsyplakov - with 45 seconds to play in the third period.

“I'm a really fast player. That's been my identity, kind of my whole career,” Foudy said. “Try to fly around and create havoc and create chances.”

Marcus Hogberg

Marcus Hogberg is back in North America after spending the past three years in Sweden, but sees himself as a better goaltender because of his trip home.

“I feel like I'm a much better goalie than three years ago,” Hogberg said after spending three seasons with Linkoping. “I feel like I'm a more calm goalie and not too spread out, just trying to follow puck and not to be aggressive.”

The 29-year-old netminder spent four seasons in the Ottawa Senators organization from 2017-21, spending the bulk of that time (77 games) in the American Hockey League, while also getting 42 games in with Ottawa.

Hogberg has some familiar faces in the Isles room in JG Pageau and Anthony Duclair, who he played with in Ottawa, as well as a workout partner in Fredrik Karlström.

Hogberg said he could see the increased pace in the first two days of Islanders Training Camp, though he looked sharp in Saturday’s scrimmage, notably robbing Brian Pinho on a backdoor play from Anthony Duclair.

“The pace is much higher, and I don't have as much time,” Hogberg said. “I have to be ready quicker and but I like the small ice surface.”

Between Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, the Islanders crease is set at the NHL level, but goalie depth was an area Lou Lamoriello was looking to address in the offseason. Hogberg is battling with Jakub Skarek and Henrik Tikkanen to be the first call-up should Sorokin – who is currently dealing with an offseason injury and has missed the first two days of camp – or Varlamov miss time. Hogberg’s 42 NHL games and established SHL resume give him an experience advantage out of the gate.

Presently, Hogberg is just focusing on acclimating back to North America.

“I don't really think about that much,” Hogberg said of being the first call-up. “I just try to be myself, be a good teammate, just work hard and have fun.”

Fredrik Karlström

Fredrik Karlström surmised that the Bridgeport Islanders were interested in him around last season’s AHL Trade Deadline, so he wasn’t surprised when they came calling over the summer.

Karlström boasts 99 points (47G, 52A) in 184 AHL games, all with the Texas Stars’, Dallas’ AHL affiliate, a solid point producer, but perhaps overshadowed by a top prospect in Mavrik Bourque and an NHL graduate in Logan Stankoven. In Bridgeport, Karlström sensed a good opportunity with a younger team.

“It's a good organization with a lot of good management,” Karlström said. “This was a good opportunity for me to come here.”

Karlström gives the Islanders organization with some more center depth and fills a center void left by Ruslan Iskhakov, Otto Koivula and Jeff Kubiak’s departures. Prior to coming to North America, Karlström played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, two with Linkoping HC and two with Vaxjo Lakers.

Karlström has some connections in the other Swedes, including Pierre Engvall, who gathered the Swedish contingent for dinner on Thursday, and Marcus Hogberg, who has been a workout partner. Karlström has been sitting two stalls down from Calle Odelius in the early portion of camp.

Karlström describes himself as a reliable two-way center who can also play the wing bringing some speed, reach – he’s 6’3, 195 lbs. – and hockey sense.

If Karlström winds up in Bridgeport, it’ll be a bit of an adjustment travel-wise. The Swedish center will be trading in the lengthy plane travel of Texas – who travel as far north as Winnipeg and as far west as California – for the quick bus trips of the Northeast. The conceit, Karlström may get a taste of a three-in-three for the first time (though Bridgeport only has one this season), but right now, the focus is on learning the ins and outs in his new organization and make a good impression. Karlström skated on a line with Mathew Barzal during Saturday’s scrimmage, scoring 22 seconds into the first period.

“There are some new systems out there, so you just got to get on the horse and try to get as much as you can,” Karlström said. “It’s a lot of skating, a lot of bag skating, but I think that's good to get into it right away.”

