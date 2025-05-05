This Day in Isles History: May 5

May 5, 1984 - The Islanders complete their 19th consecutive playoff series triumph with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of the Wales Conference Final. Mike Bossy, a Montreal native, scores two goals, including the game-winner. The Islanders had lost the first two games of the series, but roared back with four-straight wins to advance past the Canadiens to extend their record streak.

May 5, 1981 - The Islanders complete a four-game sweep of the New York Rangers in the 1981 semifinals with a 5-2 win. Mike Bossy scores two goals, including the game-winning goal.

ISLES HISTORY: MIKE BOSSY