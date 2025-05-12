New York Islanders, UBS Arena Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Anthem 

The New York Islanders and UBS Arena today announced a multi-year partnership with Anthem, making the health insurance provider the Presenting Partner of the Islanders inaugural local business program – Islanders Business Boost.

Islanders Business Boost will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for a one-year marketing partnership with the Islanders. As part of the application process, businesses are asked to provide a brief description of their engagement with the local community and their involvement in local healthcare initiatives.

Two local businesses will win each year and receive an Islanders media package to promote their company on Islanders channels. The program will commence during the 2025-26 National Hockey League regular season. Local businesses can apply to the Business Boost program here: https://nhl.com/islanders/local.

“This partnership underscores the strength of our business relationships and Anthem’s commitment to supporting communities on Long Island and in Queens," said Adam Cross, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships for the Islanders and UBS Arena.

“Together, we will provide valuable opportunities for local businesses to grow and thrive. We’d also like to thank the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Long Island Association, and the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce for their support in Islanders Business Boost.”

As Presenting Partner of Islanders Business Boost, Anthem will have the opportunity to reach more than 150,000 small businesses that call Long Island and Queens home.

“As New Yorkers, we are proud to support the Islanders and their commitment to local businesses,” said Mark Miller, Regional Vice President and General Sales Manager of the New York Commercial market of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “Working together to support our communities is central to our purpose of improving the health of humanity right here where we live and work.”

Anthem in New York works with community-based organizations throughout the state to improve whole health in the neighborhoods we serve. Anthem offers health insurance coverage options for businesses, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage in the 17 eastern and southeastern counties of New York state.