Islanders Prospect Report: May 5, 2025

RITCHIE AND NURMI TO GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN OHL FINALS

One winner takes all, one Isles prospect takes all.

Calum Ritchie and the Oshawa Generals will face off against Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights in the OHL Finals, ensuring at least one New York Islanders prospect will be an OHL champion and qualify for the Memorial Cup.

Nurmi and the Knights continued their playoff dominance with a sweep over the Kitchener Rangers and their 12th consecutive playoff win to remain undefeated in the postseason. Ritchie and the Generals also completed a sweep to advance to the OHL Finals, as they put away the Barrie Colts in four games.

Both Isles prospects have had impressive outings in these playoffs. Ritchie recorded his fifth career three-point game with a goal and two assists in the series-clincher, which resulted in an 8-4 win over the Colts on Thursday. Ritchie converted a feed from the low left dot and ripped a shot late in the third for the Generals’ eighth goal of the game and his sixth of the playoffs.