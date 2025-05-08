Chara Named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team

Chara played five seasons for the Islanders (1997-01 and 2021-22) after the Islanders drafted the 6’9” defenseman in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft (56th overall). The Trencin, Slovakia native accumulated 680 points (209G, 471A) along with 1493 blocked shots and 2022 hits in his 24-year NHL career, including 303 games with the Islanders and 43 points (8G, 35A).

Chara won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and won the Norris Trophy in the 2008-09 season.