Inside Ken Morrow’s Reaction to the Islanders Winning the Draft Lottery

Ken Morrow had a lucky feeling in the lead-up to the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, as the New York Islanders Hall of Famer and Director of Pro Scouting attended as the team’s representative. Morrow’s intuition ended up being spot on, as the Islanders won the lottery to pick first overall.

“I just had a feeling today,” Morrow said. “I was going through the day, preparing for tonight. I don’t know how to explain it, but I felt like I wasn’t getting prepared for nothing to happen. And wow. I’m just speechless right now.”

The Islanders’ odds were slim - a 3.5% chance of picking first to be exact, equal to 10th-best – so the buildup to jumping to 100% was nothing short of exciting. When the first three ping pong balls came up 7, 11 and 12, the Islanders’ odds shot up to a 18.2% chance of winning, tied with a number of teams for the best odds, with one number to go.

One of the numbers reminded Morrow of a good friend - and a former Isles first-round pick – in Denis Potvin.

“It got down to where we were still in it for that last drawing, which I was thrilled with that,” Morrow said. “And I saw 5 and 13. And in my head, I was thinking 5 for Denis Potvin. But 13, lucky number 13 right? Those were my thoughts. 5 and 13.”