Lee’s Productive and Milestone-Filled Season

When Anders Lee reflected on his 29-goal, 54-point campaign for the New York Islanders, he pointed to a solid summer to help him have a resurgent season.

“I felt really good coming into camp,” Lee said. “Thought I took care of what I wanted to take care of and executed those things in the offseason. I was able to get my game back to a place where I wanted it to be.”

The 34-year-old winger led the Islanders in goals, but also set a career-high with 25 assists. His 54 points in the 2024-25 season marked the second-highest point total in his career, while he reached the 50-point mark for the fifth time. Lee’s teammates said he’s always been a consistent goal scorer, and his strong season came from hard work paying off.

“I think it’s a mixture of sometimes you get those bounces and those pucks to go in, and I think he had a really good summer of finding areas in his game to work on,” Noah Dobson said. “He came in motivated, and he got off to a great start, kept it rolling from there.”

In the 2024 offseason, Lee reportedly worked with Adam Oates, the Hall of Fame playmaker and former Washington Capitals head coach turned skills coach, who has also worked with Bo Horvat.

“He was fantastic this year," Horvat said. "Obviously the goals he scored, but both ends of the rink, his leadership and everything. Having a year like he did this year, you can see his confidence when he makes plays. He had a great year and I’m looking forward to playing with him next year.”

Lee has recorded 20+ goals in eight of the last nine seasons, with the only outlier being his injury-shortened season in 2020-21 where Lee scored 12 goals, but was limited to 27 games. His teammates take notice of how his off-ice preparation leads to his consistent scoring, while he sets an example for the team with how he carries himself.