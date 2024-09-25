Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 7

DUFOUR-KARLSTROM-FOUDY LINE IMPRESSES ROY

Roy had praise for the way William Dufour, Fredrik Karlström and Liam Foudy performed as a line on Tuesday night against the Rangers.

"The Karlström line, they were outstanding," Roy said on Tuesday night. "They played [the Rangers] top line all night long and I thought they did a really nice job. So I was very pleased to see that all the young guys did well."

The line combined for eight shots on goal and had a strong showing in their first game as a trio. Dufour took two shots in 14:21 TOI, Karlström recorded one shot in 12:39 TOI and Foudy recorded five shots on goal in 10:52 of ice time, while all three forwards got power play time on the same unit.

Foudy and Karlstrom skated in the same session on Wednesday but were split in practice. Karlström skated with Julien Gauthier and Maxim Tsyplakov, while Foudy skated with Camden Thiesing and Marc Gatcomb. Dufour hit the ice in the later session and skated with Matt Maggio and Alex Jefferies.

After Wednesday's session, Foudy said it was helpful to play in game action on Tuesday and continue hard practices in Training Camp.

"It was definitely a good test," Foudy said. "[Camp] has been pretty hard so far, but that gets you ready for start the season, gets your legs under you and helps you have a good year."