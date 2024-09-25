Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 7

The New York Islanders took the ice on Wednesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center for Day 7 of Training Camp. See below for the split of both groups of the earlier session, as well as the Group C list.
Group A
1 - Jakub Skarek
2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
4 - Sam Bolduc
6 - Ryan Pulock
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
10 - Simon Holmstrom
16 - Julien Gauthier
18 - Pierre Engvall
21 - Kyle Palmieri
24 - Scott Mayfield
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
36 - Calle Odelius
38 - Aidan Fulp
44 - JG Pageau
46 - Fredrik Karlström
47 - Liam Foudy
43 - Marc Gatcomb
50 - Marcus Hogberg
58 - Camden Thiesing
Group B
51 - Brian Pinho
54 - Cole Bardreau
57 - Tyce Thompson
60 - Keith Kinkaid
61 - Christian Krygier
62 - Riley Piercey
64 - Justin Gill
66 - Jack Randl
Group C
8 - Noah Dobson
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
17 - Matt Martin
25 - Dennis Cholowski
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
28 - Alex Romanov
32 _ Kyle MacLean
37 - Travis Mitchell
39 - Isaiah George
40 - Semyon Varlamov
41 - Marshall Warren
45 - Alex Jefferies
48 - Matt Maggio
49 - Eetu Liukas
53 - Casey Cizikas
56 - Will Dufour
63 - Matias Rajaniemi
65 - Wyatt Newpower
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
72 - Jesse Nurmi