Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 7

The Isles continue Training Camp on Wednesday

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders took the ice on Wednesday morning for practice at Northwell Health Ice Center for Day 7 of Training Camp. See below for the split of both groups of the earlier session, as well as the Group C list.

Group A

1 - Jakub Skarek
2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
4 - Sam Bolduc
6 - Ryan Pulock
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
10 - Simon Holmstrom
16 - Julien Gauthier
18 - Pierre Engvall
21 - Kyle Palmieri
24 - Scott Mayfield
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
36 - Calle Odelius
38 - Aidan Fulp
44 - JG Pageau
46 - Fredrik Karlström
47 - Liam Foudy
43 - Marc Gatcomb
50 - Marcus Hogberg
58 - Camden Thiesing

Group B

51 - Brian Pinho
54 - Cole Bardreau
57 - Tyce Thompson
60 - Keith Kinkaid
61 - Christian Krygier
62 - Riley Piercey
64 - Justin Gill
66 - Jack Randl

Group C

8 - Noah Dobson
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
17 - Matt Martin
25 - Dennis Cholowski
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
28 - Alex Romanov
32 _ Kyle MacLean
37 - Travis Mitchell
39 - Isaiah George
40 - Semyon Varlamov
41 - Marshall Warren
45 - Alex Jefferies
48 - Matt Maggio
49 - Eetu Liukas
53 - Casey Cizikas
56 - Will Dufour
63 - Matias Rajaniemi
65 - Wyatt Newpower
70 - Henrik Tikkanen
72 - Jesse Nurmi

Snapshots from the seventh day of New York Islanders Training Camp, presented by Northwell, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

REILLY SKATES

Defenseman Mike Reilly was on the ice for Wednesday's practice after missing Monday's practice.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said on Tuesday that there is no a concern for the veteran defenseman, who practiced in a pair with Scott Mayfield on Wednesday. The two have primary practiced together throughout camp, and are a pair Roy noted he wants to get a good look at.

DUFOUR-KARLSTROM-FOUDY LINE IMPRESSES ROY

Roy had praise for the way William Dufour, Fredrik Karlström and Liam Foudy performed as a line on Tuesday night against the Rangers.

"The Karlström line, they were outstanding," Roy said on Tuesday night. "They played [the Rangers] top line all night long and I thought they did a really nice job. So I was very pleased to see that all the young guys did well."

The line combined for eight shots on goal and had a strong showing in their first game as a trio. Dufour took two shots in 14:21 TOI, Karlström recorded one shot in 12:39 TOI and Foudy recorded five shots on goal in 10:52 of ice time, while all three forwards got power play time on the same unit.

Foudy and Karlstrom skated in the same session on Wednesday but were split in practice. Karlström skated with Julien Gauthier and Maxim Tsyplakov, while Foudy skated with Camden Thiesing and Marc Gatcomb. Dufour hit the ice in the later session and skated with Matt Maggio and Alex Jefferies.

After Wednesday's session, Foudy said it was helpful to play in game action on Tuesday and continue hard practices in Training Camp.

"It was definitely a good test," Foudy said. "[Camp] has been pretty hard so far, but that gets you ready for start the season, gets your legs under you and helps you have a good year."

2024-25 Training Camp Day 7: Roy

2024-25 Training Camp Day 7: Duclair

2024-25 Training Camp Day 7: Karlström

2024-25 Training Camp Day 7: Foudy

