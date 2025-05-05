Islanders to Pick First Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders win NHL Draft Lottery


By New York Islanders PR


The New York Islanders won the NHL's Draft Lottery on Monday night and will pick first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.

The Islanders entered the day with the 10th best odds to win the NHL's Draft Lottery, moving up from 10th to first.

The Islanders have picked first overall four times previously: 1972 Billy Harris, 1973 Denis Potvin, 2000 Rick DiPietro and 2009 John Tavares.

The Upper Deck 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the top-ranked North American skater at this year's draft.

See NHL's Central Scouting rankings here.

