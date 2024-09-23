Holmstrom’s Heightened Training Camp Opportunity

Simon Holmstrom spent most of his summer in Sweden, training hard to prepare for his third full season after inking a one-year contract extension with the New York Islanders in July.

“I worked on the basics, getting stronger, get good conditioning in to make sure I’m well prepared for the season,” Holmstrom said.

His hard work has led to a good first impression at Islanders Training Camp, where he’s noticeably stronger, sharper and more mature in the eyes of Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"Simon came in great shape, had a really good testing, and I want to see him forcing me to play him with [Brock] Nelson and [Kyle] Palmieri,” Roy said on the opening day of camp.

Holmstrom has been skating with Nelson and Palmieri in practices and the trio debuted as a line in a 4-2 Islanders win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Holmstrom contributed an empty net goal in the victory, finishing the game with a pair of shots, a pair of hits and a pair of blocked shots in 15:07 TOI, showing early on that he can fare well in a larger role.

“He’s playing well, he’s making his decisions fast and he’s using his shot,” Palmieri said. “He’s a really talented player and thinks through the game really well so he’s looked good so far. He’ll continue to get better.”

Holmstrom played with various linemates last season, but saw limited time Palmieri and Nelson (40:58 five-on-five in 2023-24). The young winger is laser-focused to learn from the two vets and contribute in any way possible.

“They're two unbelievable players that have ton of experience and [have] played in this league for so long,” Holmstrom said. “I'm just trying to do my best to fit in, try to make them better and try to help that line.”