Maven's Memories: How The Maven's Lost Book Collection Landed at UBS Arena

Somewhere in a section of UBS arena there stands a 90-volume bookshelf filled with nothing but hockey books.

I know on very good authority that this unique hockey library is patiently awaiting its permanent location for display next hockey season.

If one were to call these hockey volumes dating back to a rare 1940 edition "A Vagabond Library," that would be an accurate depiction and now The Hockey Maven (still me) will tell you why.

Not long after my wife Shirley died a decade ago -- and I eventually retired from my MSG Networks career, I decided to emigrate and join my son Simon's family in Israel.

"Whaddya gonna do with your hockey library?" my then Manhattan roommate Danny asked.

"I'm gonna take it with me, brother," I shot back. "I may be retired from TV, but I'm planning on writing hockey as much as ever. These books have to come with me."

Eventually, the movers arrived and away went my 21-speed GT Avalanche mountain bike, and just about everything else I'd need as well as four bookshelves worth of hockey publications. Or, so I thought.

I soon jetted to Israel and moved in with my family at Kibbutz El-Rom, a little village on the North Golan Heights. A couple of weeks later the movers arrived with all of my stuff. Or so I had hoped.

As I unpacked, I sensed that there were two key items missing, my coveted bike and one of the hockey bookshelves. It turned out that the movers somehow left my bike on a dock in Hoboken -- later returned to me -- but one of the four bookshelves still was missing; the movers simply had forgotten about it.

That particular hockey library happened to be loaded with almost a hundred volumes from encyclopedias to the 85-year-old classic, "Hockey -- The World's Fastest Sport" by New York Americans Hall of Famer Red Dutton. (It was -- and still is -- a collector's item.)