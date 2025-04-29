Tsyplakov Reflects on Rookie Season

Max Tsyplakov on his adjustment to playing in North America, learning English and integrating himself into the Isles locker room

Clean Out Day: Maxim Tsyplakov

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Max Tsyplakov has come a long way since he first reported to New York Islanders Rookie Camp in September. With 77 NHL games and his rookie year behind him, Tsyplakov found his footing in the league and integrated himself into the Islanders locker room.

Tsyplakov’s teammates and the coaching staff supported the Russian winger in his first year in North America. Having three fellow Russians in Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov and Alexander Romanov helped with the transition - but Tsyplakov joked that his progress came down to his own ability to adapt.

“Guys don’t help me, I adjust myself,” Tsyplakov said with a laugh. “No, it’s a good locker room, [the guys] are funny. It’s just family. [It feels] like a family every day.”

The Russian winger recorded 35 points (10G, 25A) in his first NHL season, which was good for ninth among rookies in scoring and his 25 assists ranked fifth. Tsyplakov wants to build on a solid rookie season, knowing he can get to another gear in his offensive game.

“I know I can score more and be better next season,” said Tsyplakov, who posted 31 goals in 65 games with Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2023-24.

Maxim Tsyplakov with a Goal vs. Utah Hockey Club

There was a learning curve as Tysplakov transitioned from the KHL to the NHL, as the 26-year-old adjusted to a new environment and playing style in North America after spending his whole life and professional career in Russia.

Tsyplakov’s 77 games were the most he’d played in a professional season (his previous high was 65 last year in the KHL). The NHL is also regarded as a more physical league than the KHL, but Tsyplakov stepped up, delivering 140 hits this season, which tied JG Pageau for fourth on the team.

“Max is a great guy,” Varlamov said. “I didn’t know him before he came here. He had a great season in the KHL, a lot of success in his career there. It was a big step for him, to play his first NHL season, I thought he looked good.”

Tsyplakov spent the majority of the season on a line with Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson, as the trio was on the ice for 417:07 at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Head Coach Patrick Roy also tried him with different players up and down the lineup. Tsyplakov spent 177:19 at five-on-five with Bo Horvat, 218:15 with JG Pageau,103:19 with Casey Cizikas and 147:55 with Kyle MacLean.

“For me it doesn’t matter who I play with,” Tsyplakov said. “I can play with anybody and give smart plays, speed and backcheck, anything.”

Maxim Tsyplakov with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

His versatility is a strong attribute that his teammates took notice of, as Tsyplakov can be an asset to any line.

"He can play anywhere, and you see the way he can protect the puck and hold onto it and always looks for a good play and a good pass,” Anders Lee said. “When he puts it all together, it's great hockey."

The off-ice component of learning English was also a curveball for Tsyplakov, but his understanding and communication noticeably improved by the end of the season.

“I learned the language, I think you understand me,” Tsyplakov joked to the media on Islanders Clean Out Day. “I don’t need the translator sometimes. “Of course I need to translate a couple of words, but I feel more comfortable to talk.”

The 26-year-old played his rookie year with the Islanders on a one-year deal he signed in May of 2024. Now that Tsyplakov feels at home on Long Island, he hopes to be with the Isles for year two in the NHL.

“I would like to stay here, everything is good,” Tsyplakov said. “It’s a good team, good personnel and good fans.”

