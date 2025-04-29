Tsyplakov Reflects on Rookie Season

Max Tsyplakov has come a long way since he first reported to New York Islanders Rookie Camp in September. With 77 NHL games and his rookie year behind him, Tsyplakov found his footing in the league and integrated himself into the Islanders locker room.

Tsyplakov’s teammates and the coaching staff supported the Russian winger in his first year in North America. Having three fellow Russians in Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov and Alexander Romanov helped with the transition - but Tsyplakov joked that his progress came down to his own ability to adapt.

“Guys don’t help me, I adjust myself,” Tsyplakov said with a laugh. “No, it’s a good locker room, [the guys] are funny. It’s just family. [It feels] like a family every day.”

The Russian winger recorded 35 points (10G, 25A) in his first NHL season, which was good for ninth among rookies in scoring and his 25 assists ranked fifth. Tsyplakov wants to build on a solid rookie season, knowing he can get to another gear in his offensive game.

“I know I can score more and be better next season,” said Tsyplakov, who posted 31 goals in 65 games with Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2023-24.