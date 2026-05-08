Islanders, Northwell Health Team Up to Welcome Newest "Rookies" with 2,000 Onesie Gift to North Shore Hospital

The New York Islanders and Northwell Health today announced a new collaboration to celebrate the community’s newest additions. Launching ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, the Islanders and Northwell are teaming up to provide 2,000 co-branded infant onesies and swaddles to every newborn at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset.

This initiative strengthens the long-standing relationship between Long Island’s premier hockey franchise and the state’s largest healthcare provider, aiming to welcome the next generation of Islanders fans into the family from day one.

“The New York Islanders are deeply committed to our roots on Long Island, and this collaboration with Northwell Health allows us to connect with our community during one of life’s most meaningful moments,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “By welcoming these newborns into the Islanders family starting this Mother’s Day weekend, we are not just celebrating the next generation of fans but also honoring the vital role Northwell Health plays in the well-being of our region.”

Each onesie features the iconic Islanders logo alongside Northwell Health branding, symbolizing a joint commitment to the health and spirit of the Long Island region.

“North Shore University Hospital is a destination of choice for New Yorkers seeking a world class birthing experience,” said Michael Gitman, MD, president of NSUH, senior vice president and deputy market president of Northwell’s Central Market. “We’re accustomed to delivering special moments for new families. Gearing up our newest Long Islanders in the most Long Island way possible is an exciting, cute and memorable opportunity. Thanks to the New York Islanders for the collaboration.”

The distribution of the 2,000 onesies will continue throughout the spring and summer months, ensuring that thousands of local families can share in the excitement of welcoming their newest Islanders fans.