Matthew Schaefer, Islanders Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Partner on Child Support Center in Memory of Jennifer Schaefer

Thanks to a $150,000 gift from the Islanders Children’s Foundation, Northwell and the New York Islanders will open the “Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center sponsored by the Islanders Children’s Foundation” this October.

“The New York Islanders represent a deep-rooted commitment to our fans and neighbors; we operate as a community trust,” said Jon Ledecky, co-owner of the New York Islanders. “The Islanders Children’s Foundation is proud to support this wonderful initiative with Northwell, which bridges Matthew’s incredible personal journey with our organization’s dedication to family and healing. By honoring Jennifer Schaefer’s memory in this way, we are ensuring that no child has to walk through these difficult moments alone, providing them with a place of comfort, play and support right when they need it most.”

The child life room, located at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, will provide a dedicated space for children while their parent undergoes cancer treatment. The room will feature hockey-themed elements including Islanders memorabilia and entertainment including air hockey, gaming consoles, bubble hockey and a scoreboard with customized greetings — along with inspiring messages from Schaefer to the families using the room. Importantly, the room will be staffed by a counselor and equipped with a private space where grief counseling will be available.

“A cancer diagnosis is one of the most difficult things a person can face, but it also challenges their family in myriad ways,” said John D’Angelo, MD, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Caring for families is just as important to us as caring for our patients. We are grateful to the Islanders Children’s Foundation for its support to create this unique space and proud to team up with Matthew Schaefer, whose personal story and public platform will uplift our patients and community. By working together, we are sending a powerful message of resilience, unity and hope to everyone facing a cancer diagnosis.”

Schaefer will visit the room at various times throughout the year, surprising and delighting fans and bringing joy and smiles to those going through a similar experience that he himself had.

“Matthew Schaefer represents the strength and spirit of Long Island, and we are honored to have him join our team,” said Richard Barakat, MD, physician in chief and executive director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute and the Edward and Carole Miller Distinguished Chair in Cancer. “His partnership transcends the ice; it's a tribute to that shared spirit of determination.”