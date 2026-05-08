Barzal to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championships

Mathew Barzal will represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship from May 15 to May 31 in Switzerland. This marks the third time in his career at IIHF Worlds and his first appearance since 2022.

Barzal has recorded 15 points (2G, 13A) across two career appearances for Canada at IIHF Worlds, in 2018 and 2022. Barzal earned a silver medal in 2022, recording seven assists in 10 games. He also competed for Canada at the World Juniors in 2016 and 2017, recording 11 points (5G, 6A) across those tournaments, earning a silver medal in 2017.

The Coquitlam, BC native led the Islanders with 72 points (19G, 53A) in his ninth full season with the team. Barzal is coming off his third career season with 50+ assists.

Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman will also be at the tournament, representing Sweden. Danny Nelson, who the Islanders drafted 49th overall in 2023, will play for Team USA.