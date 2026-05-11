Islanders Prospect Report: May 11, 2026

Romano and Kitchener are one game away from OHL Championship while Aitcheson and Barrie on the brink of elimination in this week’s prospect report

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

ROMANO AND KITCHENER EYE SERIES SWEEP  

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are one win away from becoming OHL champions.  

After a 4-3 win in double overtime on Sunday night, Romano and Kitchener can complete the series sweep over the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals. 

The Islanders’ 2025 third-rounder (74th overall) has one point in the series, with an assist in Wednesday’s 5-2 Game 1 win. The 18-year-old has seven points (2G, 5A) through 17 games of the postseason, which ties a career-high in playoff assists.  

Game 4 is slated for Monday night at 7PM.  

AITCHESON FORCES OT IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES 

Kashawn Aitcheson is bringing his best in the OHL Finals, but his team isn’t seeing results as the Barrie Colts trail the Rangers 3-0 in the series.  

The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has put up four points (2G, 2A) through three games of the series - including two game-tying goals - extending his point streak to seven games (3G, 9A) in the playoffs.

Down 3-2 with 13 seconds left in Game 3, Aitcheson scored the game-tying goal to send the Colts to overtime, although they fell in double OT.  

It marked the second straight night he was able to find a game-tying goal late in the third, as he whipped a shot from the goal line to score with three seconds left in the third period of Game 2 on Friday, tying the game at three. Despite the momentum of a goal late in regulation, Aitcheson and the Colts fell 4-3 in overtime.

Aitcheson’s 19 assists are tied for the team lead. His 27 points (8G, 19A) are tied for second on the team, and shatter his personal career highs. 

STATS  

CHL  

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM  

Kashawn Aitcheson (Playoffs) | 18GP, 8G, 19A, 27P, 23PIM  

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM  

Luca Romano (Playoffs) | 17GP, 2G, 5A, 7P, 12PIM

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