Islanders Prospect Report: May 11, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

ROMANO AND KITCHENER EYE SERIES SWEEP

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are one win away from becoming OHL champions.

After a 4-3 win in double overtime on Sunday night, Romano and Kitchener can complete the series sweep over the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals.

The Islanders’ 2025 third-rounder (74th overall) has one point in the series, with an assist in Wednesday’s 5-2 Game 1 win. The 18-year-old has seven points (2G, 5A) through 17 games of the postseason, which ties a career-high in playoff assists.

Game 4 is slated for Monday night at 7PM.

AITCHESON FORCES OT IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES

Kashawn Aitcheson is bringing his best in the OHL Finals, but his team isn’t seeing results as the Barrie Colts trail the Rangers 3-0 in the series.

The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has put up four points (2G, 2A) through three games of the series - including two game-tying goals - extending his point streak to seven games (3G, 9A) in the playoffs.