Palat and Soucy Deals Show Darche’s Belief in Islanders

The New York Islanders had shown Mathieu Darche some promise during the first 52 games of the season, so the General Manager and EVP showed them a little something in return – faith.

That’s why Darche swung a pair of moves over a pair of days, acquiring defenseman Carson Soucy from the New York Rangers on Monday and forward Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

“I want to reward the players for putting us in this position to get to the playoffs,” Darche said on Wednesday. “These are two players that will help us as we push towards the playoff.”

The Islanders are currently third in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points, two back of the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins and four points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently sit outside of a Wild Card position, but would be the team to usurp the Isles. Playoffs aren’t a guarantee with 30 games to go, but Darche wanted to make sure his team was in the best position possible to continue its run.

“We've gone out there and put ourselves in a spot where we're in a position to have additions the rest of the way here,” Captain Anders Lee said. “Darche sees that, and he believes in this group just like we do, and he's doing his best to make our team better.”

If a vote of confidence was Darche’s intended message, it was received and appreciated inside the Islanders locker room.

“As players in the room, you feel that confidence from up top, and you always want that during this time of the year,” Jonathan Drouin said. “You hate when you see players go somewhere else… so it's nice to have Pally and Soucy to come in and help us and build on what we're doing here.”