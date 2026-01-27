7 Facts: Carson Soucy 

The New York Islanders acquired defenseman Carson Soucy on Monday. Get to know the newest Islanders blueliner in the latest edition of NewYorkIslanders.com’s 7 Facts.

HE’S FROM VIKING, ALBERTA

Soucy is from a small town in Canada, born in raised in Viking, AB.

Viking, AB, is the same hometown of Isles Hall of Famer Brent Sutter, who won two Stanley Cups with the Islanders, and his brother Duane, who won four Stanley Cups with the Isles.

HE BRINGS SIZE AND STRENGH

Soucy is listed at 6’4” and 211 lbs., which ties him with Scott Mayfield as the tallest players on the Islanders roster.

Soucy is described as a stay-at-home defenseman and makes an impact with key blocked shots, PK minutes and hits. Through his NHL career spanning nine seasons, the blueliner has compiled 101 blocked shots and 129 hits.

HE WAS DRAFTED BY THE MINNESOTA WILD

Soucy was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft (137th overall).

Soucy is a member of the same draft class as Ryan Pulock, who the Islanders selected 15th overall in 2013.

HIS NHL STOPS

Soucy collected 95 career points (30G, 65A) through 411 career NHL games.

The 31-year-old was in his second season with the New York Rangers prior to the trade, where he collected eight points (3G, 5A) in 46 games this season. He also played two seasons for the Vancouver Canucks (2023-25), the Seattle Kraken (2021-23) where he recorded a career-high 21 points (10G, 11A) and parts of three seasons with the Wild to kick off his NHL career.

Soucy recorded a career-high 106 blocked shots in the 2024-25 season and a career-best 143 hits in 2022-23.

HE PLAYED SOFTBALL INTERNATIONALLY

Soucy represented Canada at the 2012 International Softball Federation World Junior Championship as an outfielder, helping Canada place fourth among 15 teams in competition.

HE PLAYED NCAA HOCKEY FOR MINNESOTA-DULUTH

Soucy spent four years playing collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he racked up 47 points (12G, 35A) in 147 games in his collegiate career.

His cousin Parker MacKay played with him at the NCAA level for two seasons.

HE’S A FATHER OF TWO TWIN GIRLS AND A NEWBORN

Soucy and his wife, Shyla, have twin daughters who are two years old. They welcomed their third child this week.