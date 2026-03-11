Takeaways: Barzal Buries an Overtime Winner in 4-3 OT Victory Over Blues

Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) capped off a comeback for the New York Islanders with his seventh career overtime winner at the 2:11 mark of the extra frame in a 4-3 OT win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

Cal Ritchie (1G, 1A), JG Pageau, Bo Horvat (PPG) scored for the Islanders in regulation to erase a 3-0 deficit after Jimmy Snuggerud (1G, 1A) Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues.

The Islanders recorded a season-high 49 shots in the win and limited the Blues to 23 shots on goal. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in the win while Joel Hofer stopped 46 of 49 shots in the overtime loss.

The Islanders (79 points) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, pulling even in points with the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (79 points) who have a game in hand. Pittsburgh picked up a point in a 5-4 SO loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Columbus Blue Jackets (76 points) beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 to remain three points back with a game in hand.

The Islanders are 5-2-0 after the Olympic break, with four of those wins on the road.

“Winning four out of those six games, that puts you in the playoffs at that rate,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “This was an important game. Winning that one makes a big difference because every team in our division got a point today.”

The Islanders finished their four-game road trip with a 2-2-0 split.

“It could have been 1-3-0 which would’ve been ugly,” Barzal said. “So to finish 2-2-0 is a pretty successful road trip.”