Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up at Thursday’s practice. Check back after morning skate for any updates to the lines.

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Cal Ritchie

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Kyle MacLean, Anothony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

SOROKIN TO START AGAINST KINGS

Ilya Sorokin will start between the pipes for the fourth straight game when the Isles play the Kings on Friday night. Sorokin is 1-6-0 with a 3.13 GAA and a .908 SV% in seven career starts against Los Angeles. The 30-year-old is 6-3-0 with a 2.79 GAA, a .913 SV% and one shutout against Pacific Division opponents this year.

Sorokin is 24-14-2 with a 2.51 GAA, a .913 SV% and a league-leading six shutouts this season. He ranks within the top-10 across the NHL in each of these categories this year.

With Sorokin in net for Friday, David Rittich will get the nod for the back end of the Isles’ back-to-back on Saturday.

CRAZY COMEBACKS

The Isles erased three straight 2-0 deficits and turned them into wins from Feb. 26 to Mar.1, but this was the first 3-0 comeback of the season. It was the Islanders’ fourth three-goal comeback of this decade.

BUILT FOR THE BRIGHT LIGHTS

With the overtime deciding goal against the Blues, Barzal tallied his seventh career overtime score. He passed Josh Bailey (6) and Kyle Okposo (6) for the fourth most of such goals in Islanders history. Only Bo Horvat (8), Brock Nelson (9) and John Tavares (11) have more.

Barzal also tallied his fourth three-point (1G, 2A) night of the season. He is riding a three-game point streak, with five points (1G, 4A) in that stretch. Barzy leads the team with 60 points (18G, 42A) in 64 games this season.