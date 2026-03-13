Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

KINGS NOTES
Los Angeles comes to Long Island off a 2-1 overtime defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. The Kings have gone to overtime in their last two contests, and have played one-goal games in each of their last three. Drew Doughty scored Los Angeles’ lone goal in Tuesday’s loss.
The Kings (67 points) are tied with the Seattle Kraken (67 points) in the Pacific Division, but the Kraken remains ahead with a game in-hand. Los Angeles is on the cusp of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
On Mar. 5, LA acquired a 2026 second-round pick (via BUF) and a conditional 2026 third-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round selection. Foegele recorded nine points (7G, 2A) in 47 games for the black and silver this season.
On Mar. 6, the Kings sent Corey Perry to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2028 second-round pick. Perry notched 28 points (11G, 17A) with Los Angeles prior to the trade.
Adrian Kempe enters Friday night’s clash with points in each of his last six games, and eight points (4G, 4A) in that stretch. Kempe leads the Kings with 56 points (25G, 31A) this season.
Quinton Byfield missed last week’s game against the Islanders but is active ahead of Friday night. Byfield ranks fourth on LA with 33 points (13G, 20A) in the 2025-26 campaign.
Kevin Fiala (lower body) is out the rest of the season following a leg fracture at the Olympic Winter Games. Fiala ranks second on the Kings with 40 points (18G, 22A) this season.
Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body) and Joel Armia (upper body) also will be unavailable for Friday’s contest. Kuzmenko, who is out for the rest of the season, ranks eighth on the team with 25 points (13G, 12A) this season. Armia, who is expected to miss several weeks, has 20 points (10G, 10A) in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Kings own the 24th ranked power-play (16.3%) in the NHL this season. They also own the 25th ranked penalty kill (75.7%) in the league this year.