Holmstrom Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Islanders Hold Off Flames 3-2

Simon Holmstrom led the way offensively for the New York Islanders as they fended off the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

Holmstrom buried two goals in the first period, finding both goals inside the final five minutes of the opening period to extend New York’s lead to 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

“I was pretty pleased [with] the way we came out,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “That was part of what we talked about before the game. We wanted a good start, and he had a good start.”

It was his 15th and 16th goals of the season, as the Swedish winger logged his fourth career multi-goal game and second of the season. He also earned the game’s first star.