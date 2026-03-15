Takeaways: Islanders Hold On For 3-2 Win Over Flames

The New York Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Simon Holmstrom (2G) scored twice, including a shorthanded tally, while Casey Cizikas also contributed a goal in the win. Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored third period goals for the Flames, but the Islanders staved off a furious Calgary push to secure two points. David Rittich made 30 saves in his 14th win of the season.

Devin Cooley allowed three goals on 10 shots faced through 20 minutes before he was replaced by Dustin Wolf, who made all 17 saves in relief.

“We needed Rittich tonight big-time,” Captain Anders Lee said. “He stood tall and he’s solid as he’s been all season. These games at this part of the year, we need everybody going. From Rittich on out, guys played a solid hockey game.”