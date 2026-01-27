Islanders Acquire Soucy

The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the New York Rangers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Soucy, 31, has scored three goals and five assists for eight points in 46 games this season. This season, he has a +4 rating, which was tied for second on the Rangers. Soucy is averaging five blocks a game and has 66 this season. He has played in 411 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, and Rangers, totaling 30 goals and 65 assists for 95 points and a +64 rating.

The Viking, Alberta native played two full seasons in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild (Minnesota’s AHL affiliate). He scored 35 points (six goals and 29 assists) in 136 games. The 6’4, 211-pound defenseman attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he scored 47 points (12 goals and 35 assists) in 147 games. He was a part of the Bulldogs team that reached the NCAA Championship game in 2017.

Soucy was originally selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (137th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.