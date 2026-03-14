The Skinny: Kings 3, Islanders 2

Game 66

Los Angeles 3, Isles 2

For the second straight game, the Isles faced a 3-0 deficit, but this time they could not find the equalizer, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Emil Heineman scored a pair of goals to get the Isles close, but the Isles could not knot the score.

The Isles fall to 5-3-0 since the Olympic Break and 24-14-2 in their last 40 games; they host Calgary in the back-end of the back-to-back on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Trevor Moore (8) 03:33 LAK 1,NYI 0

Anze Kopitar (8) Mikey Anderson (10), Alex Turcotte (11) 13:07 LAK 2,NYI 0

Adrian Kempe (26) Artemi Panarin (45) 18:28 LAK 3,NYI 0

2nd Period

Emil Heineman (17) Adam Pelech (9), Bo Horvat (18) 10:46 LAK 3,NYI 1

3rd Period

Emil Heineman (18) Matthew Schaefer (28), Bo Horvat (19) 03:38 LAK 3,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles are 10-5-0 in their last fifteen games… The Isles are 5-20-1 when trailing after two periods .... Emil Heineman recorded his second multi-goal game to reach eighteen goals and now has 212 hits; Trent Hunter is the only player in club history (since 2005-06) to be credited with 200 hits while scoring at least 20 goals…Matthew Schaefer set an NHL record for ice-time by an 18-year-old by playing 29:24…Anze Kopitar played his final game at UBS Arena and moved within one point of Marcel Dionne's King record (1307-1306)…Adrian Kempe extended his point streak to seven games; it his third streak this season of at least seven games…Matthew Schaefer extended his assist streak to four games, matching his career high; Pat LaFontaine (9), Bryan Trottier (6 and 5) and Ari Haanpaa (5), all forwards, are the only teenagers in club history with longer streaks…The Isles failed in their second attempt to reach a season-high 15 games over .500.

The Standings

The Isles remain tied with Pittsburgh for 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division (the Isles have played one more game); they are two points ahead of Columbus and are six points ahead of Washington and Philadelphia.

Milestone Men

• Ryan Pulock played his 623rd game, passing Stefan Persson for 3rd place among defensemen

• Scott Mayfield played his 599th game.

• Tony DeAngelo played his 100th consecutive game.

• Ilya Sorokin recorded his 149th career win.

• Anders Lee remains tied with Bob Bourne for 11th place in club history with 542 points.

• Lee remains tied with Clark Gillies for 4th place in club history with 304 goals.

• Casey Cizikas remains tied with Duane Sutter for 23rd on the club's all-time goal list (121).

• Ryan Pulock remains one goal behind Kenny Jonsson for third place in club defenseman history.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 13 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out seventeen games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 22-11-1 (with an NHL-best .922 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading six shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-2-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 28 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin now has three seasons of at least six shutouts; he is the only goalie in club history with more than one such season (Varlamov, Resch, Halak, and Lehner each did it once.) Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are the only other actives with three seasons.

Shutouts in Highest Percentage of Games Played (minimum 25 shutouts)

1. Roman Cechmanek (25/212) 11.8%

2. Ken Dryden (46/397) 11.6%

3. Dominik Hasek (81/735) 11.0%

4. Martin Brodeur (125/1266) 9.9%

5. Ilya Sorokin (28/293) 9.6%

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 13-9-3 on the season. He is 2-4-1 in his last seven games.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22

• 8 2025-26, 2022-23 and 1997-98

Road Warriors

The Isles are in a stretch where they will play six of seven games, and nine of 12 games on the road. They are 5-3-0 overall, 2-1-0 at home and 4-2-0 on the road:

• February 26 at MTL W 4-3 (OT)

• February 28 at CBJ W 4-3 (OT)

• March 1 vs FLA W 5-4

• March 4 at ANA L 1-5

• March 5 at LA L 3-5

• March 7 at SJ W 2-1 (OT)

• March 10 at STL W 4-3 (OT)

• March 13 vs LA

• March 14 vs CGY

• March 17 at TOR

• March 19 at OTT

• March 21 at MTL

Following this stretch they will end the season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home.

Ten of the remaining 17 games, including tonight, will be played in five sets of back-to-backs.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer (20-28-48 in 66 GP)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) (9-35-44 in 82 GP) 2018-19

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 7 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 10 2025-26

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 2018-19 and Bobby Orr (BOS) 1966-67 8.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least twenty goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine's 26. Brent Sutter (23) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 28

Only six Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 28 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. John Tavares (30) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 48

2. Bryan Berard 39

Only five Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 48 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. John Tavares (54) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 100 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (20), assists (28), and points (48). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

2. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

Most Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Stefan Persson 56 (1977-78)

2. Denis Potvin 54 (1973-74)

3. Vladimir Malakhov 52 (1992-93)

4. Bryan Berard 48 (1996-97) and Matthew Schaefer 48 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78)

3. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06) and Matthew Schaefer 20 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 32 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied-2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid and tied with Macklin Celebrini). He is a net +14(having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32 (tied with John Tavares, Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin)

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 32

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 29:24 only once: Bryan Berard -31:30 on February 7, 1998, vs. the Devils, when he was 20 years, 339 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until August 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

2. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

3. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer now has the 12th-highest ice-time for a teenager; the record is 30:57 and is held by Jay Bouwmeester; there are only four recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is only the sixth teenager with multiple games of at least 29 minutes; Seth Jones is the only one to have three such games.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 54 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eighteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including four times in the third period.

The Isles have six multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have three (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored eleven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 12 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored seven goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 11

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 30 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 12 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 5 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 37-24-5 for 79 points in 66 games

• 2024-25 30-28-8 for 68 points in 66 games; they reached 79 points in their 77th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 37-98-135

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 37 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 33-54-87

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 33 rookie goals are two behind Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 87 points are tied-2nd behind Chicago's 93. Islander rookies have scored 17.4% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 37-24-5 overall; they are 17-11-2 at home and 20-13-3 on the road.

Los Angeles is 27-23-15 overall; they are 10-15-7 at home and 17-8-8 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-11-4 against the East (13-6-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-5-2 vs. Atlantic) and 15-13-1 against the West (6-7-1 vs. Central and 9-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 24-8-3 when scoring first and 13-16-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 4-8-10=22

Los Angeles 10-13-4=27

The Isles are 12-15-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 23-7-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves; he is 24-15-2 this season and 1-7-0 vs. Los Angeles.

Darcy Keumper made 20 saves; he is 16-13-10 this season and 10-6-2 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (4:04); Los Angeles was 0-3 (6:00).

The Isles are 18-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-18-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-12-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 25-12-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 16-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-9-2 when they are outscored, and 16-14-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-4-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 8-20-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 24-6-5 in games decided by a single goal including 10-6 in regulation. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-7-0 on the front end and 7-3-1 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes Saturday vs. Calgary. The next back-to-back will be on March 21st-22nd when the Isles visit Montreal and host Columbus.

The Isles are 7-4-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 4-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (career-high 29:24); Los Angeles: Mikey Anderson (23:44)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (24:56).

Face-offs

Isles 27, Los Angeles 19 (59%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 8 of 13 for the Isles; No King who took more than three draws won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Emil Heineman -5)

Los Angeles 23 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Mayfield -2, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Brayden Schenn -3)

Los Angeles 23 (Mikey Anderson -5)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 72, Los Angeles 61

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 55 Los Angeles 43

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +14

Los Angeles: Quinton Byfield +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Los Angeles 18

5-on-5: Isles 8, Los Angeles 12

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), Adam Boqvist, Kirk Mac Lean, Anthony Duclair

Games Lost to injury: 319. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 310th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (148) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, Tony DeAngelo, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season. Of those, DeAngelo, who played the final 35 games of last season, has the longest streak (101).

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-6-2 in matinee games this season; the remaining matinees are on March 28th vs Anaheim and April 11th vs Ottawa, both at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11)

Opponents: 4 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (6): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/11

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (5): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation.

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 962 \\* 5. Anders Lee 907…

16. Derek King 638 \\* 17. Adam Pelech 626 \\* 18. Billy Harris and Ryan Pulock 623 \\* 19. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Frans Nielsen 606 \\* 22. Scott Mayfield 599 \\* 23. Kenny Jonsson 597 \\* 24. Garry Howatt 596 \\* 25. Mathew Barzal 595

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Clark Gillies and Anders Lee 304 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 152…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Duane Sutter and Casey Cizikas 121

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 370…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 238…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 182…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 910. John Tonelli 544 \\* 11. Bob Bourne and Anders Lee 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 522…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 277

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +69 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58 \\* 23. Patrick Flatley +57 \\* 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 182 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\*10. Adam Pelech 144…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 \\* 17. Scott Mayfield 105

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 238…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 173…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 135

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 293…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 149 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 28 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell 3-0 at Charlotte to fall to 24-26-3-5 on the season. Marcus Hogberg made 22 saves in defeat. The Islanders hold a four-point lead over Springfield for the final playoff spot.

Bridgeport also plays in Charlotte on Saturday.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 22; Assists: Marshall Highmore 21 (Matt Luff has 28, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 39.(Luff has 45, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 11-12-6, 2.87, .892; Henrik Tikkanen 10-6-1, 2.54, .899

Season Series Stats

Los Angeles sweeps the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

The Isles are 1-9-0 in their last ten games in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, MARCH 14th —CALGARY AT ISLES 7:00PM

[MSGSN2 (Pre-game at 6:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles conclude the back-to-back by hosting Calgary.

The Flames defeated the Isles 4-2 in Alberta on January 17th, extending their point streak over the Islanders to 11 games (9-0-2). The only Isle wins in that stretch were an overtime win at UBS in November 2022, and a shootout win at the Saddledome in November 2023 (2-7-2).

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.